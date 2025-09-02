Spotlight: Cat-n-Bird Winery

× Expand Matt and Robyn Lyons

Tucked into the heart of Shelby County, Cat-n-Bird Winery offers a sip of local charm and handcrafted quality just off of highway 280 in Chelsea. With its welcoming vibe, small-batch wines and laid-back atmosphere, the winery has become a beloved retreat for both locals and visitors alike.

Owners Matt and Robyn Lyons quickly gained a following by friends and family for Matt’s homemade wine, sparking the dream of opening a winery. By 2016, that dream found a home within their home, in their basement specifically, where Matt now crafts wines using grapes sourced from vineyards around the world.

Connecting more than just a glass of wine in small town Alabama became their passion.

“We all have ‘real’ jobs, but this is our family, and we truly love making an impact on our community,” Matt said.

Matt said they try to give back to the community whenever possible. Hosting back-to-school supplies drives, animal adoption events, community fundraisers and so much more.

What started with wine has grown into even more. In 2024, they introduced the Spitting Llama Brew Company, adding beer to their offerings. The winery also serves as an event venue, recently named Best of the Best in both Wine Selection and Wedding/Event Space by ShelbyLiving.

Rooted in passion and community, the Cat-n-Bird Winery logo came to Matt in a dream, chosen even before the couple married, and fittingly reflects Robyn’s name, “Robyn” representing a bird and “Lyons” representing the “cat,” making the name feel destined from the start.

“If you drink wine and you're in central Alabama, you need to come check us out. The biggest thing is, if you've heard about us, just come in and try it out on a Saturday. Live music, food trucks, good times, it's easy,” Matt said.

Cat-n-Bird is open to the public on Saturdays from 12-6 p.m., often featuring live music and food trucks. It’s a place to gather, taste, and connect. Their passion, paired with a welcoming spirit, makes Cat-n-Bird Winery a must-visit stop along the 280 corridor.