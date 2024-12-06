Spotlight: Dirty Dog’s Car Wash on U.S. 280

× Expand Courtesy of Dirty Dog’s Car Wash A rendering of the new Dirty Dog’s Car Wash opening on U.S. 280.

Dirty Dog’s Car Wash, which is opening soon on U.S. 280, sets itself apart with a friendly, community-focused approach.

Since the founding of the chain of car washes in 2018, Dirty Dog’s has dedicated itself to being a part of the community. It has already held events at Cahaba Fire Department, Birmingham Fire Station No. 32, Inverness Elementary School and Greystone Elementary School, providing firefighters and teachers with free lunches.

They also offer a program called Helping Heroes, where they support veterans, first responders and educators with meals, donations and more than $400,000 worth of free car washes.

The company also has a live mascot dog, called Rescue, that it brings to events.

The car wash is located at 100 Resource Center Parkway, near Inverness. They will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when their hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dirty Dog’s also has invested in modern technology, including a new conveyor belt system that allows a full-service interior cleaning in 15 minutes. The company will offer concierge services at its 280 location.=

There are several options for memberships, including Unlimited Memberships, which include full-service options that are customer favorites for keeping their cars pristine, and 5-for-1 Membership, which provides five washes per month for the price of one.

For more information, visit dirtydogscarwash.com and find them on Instagram at @dirtydogscarwash.