Spotlight: Paradise Grills offers patio furniture, kitchen equipment

Photo by Tim Stephens. Paradise Grills is in the Cahaba Market shopping center at 5413 U.S. 280.

Paradise Grills, located in the Adena Lane shopping center along U.S. 280, supplies patio furniture and outdoor kitchen equipment. The chain has showrooms across the United States, but the Birmingham location, opened in 2022, is the first in Alabama.

Paradise offers installation of a variety of outdoor kitchen fixtures such as professional grills and cocktail stations, islands and bars. The outlet also stocks warming and cooling systems, outdoor storage, patio furniture and fireplaces and firepits, both of which come with LED lighting and gas-burning rocks.

According to Paradise, all of its products are pre-fabricated, meaning customers are not required to obtain building permits to install them. The delivery timeframe for a purchase is five to 10 business days, and Paradise provides assembly services on the same day a product is delivered.

Paradise also offers a Paradise for Life members program that gives customers 15% discounts on all products, priority pre-order on new releases and full product trade-in value for life.

The Paradise Grills showroom is at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, and is open on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Purchases can be made in person or online at paradisegrillsdirect.com.