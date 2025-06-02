Spotlight: Primo’s Pizza and Pasta

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Primo’s Pizza and Pasta. Primo’s Pizza and Pasta offers a menu that includes hand-tossed pizzas and hearty pastas. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Primo’s Pizza and Pasta. Prev Next

Primo’s Pizza and Pasta has quickly become a local favorite since opening its doors at 16064 U.S. 280.

The family-owned Italian eatery blends traditional recipes with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, offering a menu that includes hand-tossed pizzas, hearty pastas and classic desserts.

Signature dishes like the chicken pesto pizza and the “Chelsea Special” — a creamy pasta with sausage, chicken and shrimp — have made the restaurant a favorite in Chelsea.

The restaurant’s casual atmosphere, complemented by outdoor seating, provides a welcoming environment for families and friends. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. and Sunday until 8 p.m.

Primo’s also offers online ordering with special promotions like 10% off the first online order and $5 off every $100 spent online.

For more information or to place an order, visit primospizzapastatogo.com or call 205-677-2034.