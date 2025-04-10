Spotlight: Refuel Bootcamp packs a powerful workout into 50 minutes

Expand Photo by Tim Stephens. The husband-and-wife team of Robert and Petra Bess own Refuel Bootcamp.

Retired military veterans Robert and Petra Bess are helping people “age gracefully” with their fitness facility, Refuel Bootcamp, at 5479 U.S. 280 in the Arbor Place Shopping Center. The couple, who moved to Birmingham from the Huntsville area, officially opened the gym in May 2024.

Robert Bess, who spent his career in the military, said the inspiration behind Refuel Bootcamp comes from his passion for movement and self-care.

“In the military, you learn the value of pushing yourself and taking care of your body,” he said. “I believe that with regular, functional exercise, anyone can improve their quality of life — no matter where you’re starting from.”

Refuel Bootcamp offers 50-minute workout sessions incorporating six different components. The routines change daily and weekly to prevent the body from adapting and to encourage steady progress. The gym’s goal is to help clients build lean muscle and shed body fat without extreme or intimidating workouts.

The couple’s approach is centered on inclusivity, welcoming clients of all fitness levels.

“You don’t have to figure it out. We have it all figured out for you,” Petra Bess said. “All you have to do is just walk through the door.”

The Besses emphasize that age and ability do not limit participation. Robert Bess, who turned 60 in March, said they have trained clients of all ages — including individuals over 400 pounds who have each lost more than 40 pounds through the program.

The couple, who now live in Hoover, remain committed to their passion for fitness and community involvement.

“Our motto is to do a little bit better today than you did yesterday,” he said.

For more information about Refuel Bootcamp, go to birmingham.refuelbootcamp.com.