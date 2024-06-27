Spotlight: Station 31

Station 31, a restaurant located in a former Chelsea fire station, has become one of the city’s most popular dining establishments. Their menu features burgers and steaks, pastas, salads, vegetables and more.

Station 31, which just celebrated its fifth anniversary, provides diners with a lively, comfortable atmosphere including string lights along the ceiling, sports on TVs above the bar and cornhole on the outdoor patio.

The restaurant is family-friendly, boasting significant outdoor space for children to run around and plenty of menu items suitable for younger diners.

Station 31 is located at 104 Chesser Drive and is open from Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.