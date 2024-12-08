Spotlight: Trampled by Tacos is heating up the US 280 corridor with fast-casual Mexican cuisine

× Expand Photo courtesy of Trampled by Tacos. John the Baptist tacos from Trampled by Tacos featuring al pastor pork, pineapple pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Trampled by Tacos is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with a full bar. It opened on Sept. 8 and is located near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Alabama 119, where the former Little Donkey was located.

The restaurant features authentic recipes created by co-owner Alvaro Rivera, who was born and raised in Mexico. Some staff favorites include the barbacoa taco and the Tan Line Taco, which is the restaurant’s fish taco with mahi.

The restaurant’s popular meals include John the Baptist, a pork taco; Walking on Sunshine, a taco with shrimp; and the Yo Adrian, which is a Philly cheese steak taco.

Trampled by Tacos also has burritos and burrito bowls. Their Rednexican, which has steak, grilled vegetables, rice and black beans, is popular as a burrito or bowl, according to staff.

Trampled by Tacos also offers popular margaritas. Their Tip Top Margarita is their top-shelf margarita with a premium silver tequila and Grand Marnier. All of their margaritas are made with freshly squeezed lime juice. They also have a skinny margarita that's made with freshly squeezed lemon, lime and orange juice and agave nectar.

The restaurant’s other drink specials include frozen margaritas, frozen mojitos and Bushwackers, a mix of rum and Kahlua in a milk-based frozen drink.

The restaurant is located at 5363 U.S. 280 and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Find out more information on their Facebook page.