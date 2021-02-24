Stan Huner joins Bayer Properties as regional property manager

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Wilbert Group. Property management veteran Stan Huner was recently hired by Bayer Properties as regional property manager, overseeing properties in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and New Jersey.

Bayer Properties recently hired Stan Huner as regional property manager, overseeing properties in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and New Jersey. Huner will be based in Bayer’s headquarters in Birmingham.

“As we continue to create places people love and support tenants within our portfolio, we are dedicated to attracting and retaining top talent at all levels,” said Joy Wood, vice president of property management at Bayer Properties. “With over two decades of experience in the real estate sector, Stan will add tremendous value to our team, and we look forward to seeing his vision unfold across our portfolio.”

As regional property manager, Huner will lead the management of Germantown Collection and Carriage Crossing in Memphis, Tennessee; Colony Crossing in Madison, Mississippi; Market Square, 280 Station, Cahaba Village and Riverchase Village in Birmingham; Montgomery Promenade in Montgomery; and Marlton Square in Marlton, New Jersey.

“Over the past several years, Bayer has emerged as a leader in experiential retail and mixed-use assets, not only within Birmingham, but also nationally,” Huner said. “I am excited to be a part of this dynamic team and to continue delivering best-in-class experiences in the communities Bayer serves.”

Huner’s real estate career encompasses more than 20 years of knowledge across a variety of property types, including retail, office and industrial. Most recently, he served as principal and qualifying broker for Southeast Commercial Management in Birmingham, where he was responsible for managing all aspects of property management for a 1.25-million-square-foot portfolio. Prior to Southeast Commercial Management, Huner spent 11 years with Southpace, where he served as property manager, senior property manager and director of property management. As director of property management, Huner was responsible for managing all aspects of property management for a 4-million-square-foot portfolio.

Submitted by The Wilbert Group.