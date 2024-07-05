Steven Clinkscales wins UAB National Alumni Society Excellence in Business award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Clinkscales Land Surveying Steven Clinkscales of Clinkscales Land Surveying

Steven Clinkscales of Clinkscales Land Surveying was recognized as a winner of the UAB National Alumni Society Top 25 Excellence in Business Class of 2024.

The business at 12254 U.S. 280 in Sterrett offers commercial and individual boundary surveys, property divisions, construction stakings, and more and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to clinksurveying.com or call 205-671-1033.