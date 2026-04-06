Stretch Zone plans third Birmingham-area location

× Expand Lori Gordon Stretch Zone Wendy Brownless performs a stretch on a client. The Stretch Zone Method works through the nervous system to achieve lasting gains in flexibility and range of motion.

Stretch Zone, a national wellness franchise focused on assisted stretching and mobility, has opened a new location at 701 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 107-B in The Village at Lee Branch along U.S. 280.

The studio is the company’s third location in the Birmingham area and its 11th in Alabama.

Founded in Florida in 2004, Stretch Zone has grown to more than 400 locations across 41 states. The company specializes in practitioner-assisted stretching, using a structured approach designed to improve flexibility and range of motion.

The method focuses on gradually increasing mobility by working with the body’s natural stretch response, rather than relying on traditional stretching techniques.