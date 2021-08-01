Stylists unite to work together at newly opened Maven Hair Co.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Megan Manley, owner of Maven Hair Co. off Valleydale Road, trims Jen Culberson’s hair. The new 1,500-square-foot space at 1001 Beaumont Ave., Suite 103, opened June 8 after being pushed back from November 2020 due to construction delays. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Megan Manley and some of her former co-workers wanted to be together again, so Manley took the leap and opened a salon to make that happen.

“We all preferred to work in a combined environment, as we were solo during COVID-19. Our goal was to all be together again,” Manley said. “Someone needed to take the initiative and make it happen, and I decided to take on the responsibility.”

Manley and her friends came from the same salon on U.S. 280, and some have worked together for over a decade. All of the seven stylists at Maven Hair Co. had moved to Sola Salons and worked independently while the new building was under construction. The new 1,500-square-foot space at 1001 Beaumont Ave., Suite 103, opened June 8 after being pushed back from November 2020 due to construction delays.

“We came from a super large, really busy, loud salon, and we kind of liked it being more quaint, a little bit smaller, with more of a chill vibe,” Manley said. “The new space is bright and modern, with mostly white walls and mid-century lines with lots of windows and tons of natural light.”

Her plan had been in the works for a year before the building was constructed. She said she loved the thought of being independent, and the space was built out the way she wanted it.

Manley has been in the industry for 12 years and worked at the same salon for 11 years. She is not a hairstylist, which she said is rare for a salon owner. She enjoys the business side and had always wanted to open her own salon.

Maven Hair Co. offers services for men, women and children, specializing in haircuts and color treatments. A few of the stylists do extensions and smoothing treatments. Facial waxing, makeup and event hair are also available options.

“Our clientele have been anticipating [the opening], and everyone knows exactly where we are,” Manley said. “We have had a really great response from people seeing our building.”

Maven Hair Co. also sells retail items including candles, jewelry and other boutique items. It is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information, visit mavenhairco.com or follow on Instagram @mavenhairco.