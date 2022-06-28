Summer events at The Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dimples Flower Truck. The Dimples Flower truck will have a pop up event at the summit on June 29.

The Summit has several summer events coming up. Here’s a roundup of what to expect.

► Floral pop-up with Dimples Flower Truck: June 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Guests can shop an array of seasonal florals to build their own bouquet or have one customized instead. The Dimples Pop-Up will be located outside of Real & Rosemary. For information, visit facebook.com/dimplesflowershop.

► Wine pairing dinner: June 29, 6-9 p.m. at Real & Rosemary. Tickets include a flight of three wines for tasting along with a three-course meal. Wine sommelier Nate Carlson will educate guests on the offerings. Additional bottles of wine will be available for purchase after the event. To RSVP and purchase tickets, visit realandrosemary.revelup.online/store/4/category/1113/subcategory/1114

► Magic City Octanes: July 9, 8-11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month through November in Saks Plaza. See cars from car clubs and businesses to bring together car enthusiasts of all ages and makes.

► Ladies Night Out: July 15, 5-9 p.m. Grab your girls for a night catered to you. Special offers from retailers, happy hours, live music and more. The first 75 attendees get a swag bag.

► Spend Some Get Some: July 15-24. Receive a $25 gift card to the retailer or restaurant of your choice when you spend $200 at The Summit at select retailers and restaurants.

The Summit is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. For information or to register for events, visit thesummitbirmingham.com/play.