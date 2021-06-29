Superintendent speaks at CBA luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Donna Bowles. Chelsea Business Alliance President Donna Bowles with Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks during the June 9 CBA luncheon at the Chelsea Community Center.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks was the guest speaker at the June 9 Chelsea Business Alliance luncheon at the Chelsea Community Center.

Brooks addressed the audience about the challenges of the past school year, as it pertained to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even though changes were implemented and there was some fear in the beginning, Shelby County Schools were able to remain open, unlike many other school districts in the state and country,” Brooks said.

He credited the faculty and staff at each school for playing a major role in the overall success of the students. He specifically pointed out that despite the challenges, the students proved to be resilient and worked hard to achieve their goals.

Because many students needed additional time at the end of the school year to complete the necessary assignments due to being absent for quarantine and illness, a special summer school program was implemented at many schools across the county to ensure all students were able to get caught up.

Brooks noted that in-person and remote learning options were available to students throughout the year; however, the transition to in-person learning is the ultimate goal. As more people are vaccinated, this is thought to be a viable option for all students in the near future, he said.

Brooks also reported on some upgrades to two of Chelsea schools. Chelsea High School is expanding parking, and Chelsea Park Elementary will be adding some classrooms. He said that during the past 10 years, Shelby County has contributed to the growing population of Chelsea by investing over $27 million.

He applauded the city of Chelsea for its support of each school in Chelsea. He also stressed the importance of involvement at the business level, as Chelsea’s students are the future leaders. Of Chelsea’s graduating class, 84% will be attending college, and this year’s class received almost $6 million in scholarships.

Brooks said he remains optimistic about the future of Shelby County Schools. Even with the obstacles of the past 15 months, the ultimate goal is to keep moving forward and to continue educating the students in the best possible way.

CBA President Donna Bowles said Shelby County is fortunate to have many wonderful leaders in education, and Brooks is no exception.

“Not only does he care about each school but [also] each student. As an educator and administrator for over 30 years, he understands the importance of community and city involvement for all the students in Shelby County and strives to continue making decisions that help our schools be the best in Alabama,” Bowles said. “We were so grateful that he was able to come share with us, and we look forward to watching as the students of Shelby County become leaders in their own communities.”

Six Chelsea businesses that were nominated for Small Business of the Year by the Shelby County Chamber were also recognized during the meeting.

Bowles and Shelby County Chamber President Kirk Mancer presented the businesses a framed certificate. The recipients were 4th and Inches Nutrition, Alfa Insurance, Cajun Boys & Our Poboys, Ground Up Coffee and Smoothies, Pitts Media, Tyler Rutledge State Farm and Therachem.

– Submitted by Donna Bowles.