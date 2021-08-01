Sweet success

Baker Amy Booth opens 1st shop in Mt Laurel

Amy Booth began experimenting with baking themed cookies for her daughter’s fourth birthday in 2017. Her husband was convinced she could sell them, so she gave it a shot. Not only did it work, but her business has grown exponentially over the past four years.

Growing up, Booth said she didn’t even like baking but enjoyed cooking instead. Once she started, she saw the joy it brought to her customers and came to love it. She said she never could have never imagined this was going to happen.

“I was a stay-at-home mom and got sucked into Pinterest,” Booth said. “I started making fondant decorations and sold them on Etsy. I shipped to all 50 states, Europe and Canada. Friends asked me to make toppers for them, but they also wanted the cake, so I made cakes for a while.”

Booth said not long after that, she received a request to make 300 cookies with a company logo.

“I had several people ask me, so I knew there was a need,” she said. “I knew I had to either make a big jump or scale back, so I jumped in, and it exploded.”

Booth opened her own store June 19 inside the O’Henry’s Coffees location at Dunnavant Square, which opened at the beginning of June.

She got connected with O’Henry’s Coffees, and they wanted to sell her cookies in their stores. In order to sell them, she had to transition from cooking out of her home in Highland Lakes and began working out of a commercial kitchen. She moved her operations to the location where O’Henry’s roasts its coffee.

Booth had been looking at spaces in the Dunnavant Valley shopping center. One unit was more space than she needed on her own, and two spaces was too much for O’Henry’s Coffees, so they brainstormed about how to make it work with each business having their own dedicated space.

In the 500 square feet of open rectangular space, guests of The Sweetest Booth can see the two work tables and everything Booth and her employees are doing to create their sweets. Baskets of cookies will be in the reception area for purchase. She also has a storage area for all of her tools and ingredients, along with her 730 cookie cutters.

She specializes in custom-themed sugar cookies, gourmet cookies and confections. Everything is prepared on site using fresh ingredients.

She had already hired one full-time employee who began helping her when she was still working out of her home, along with a part-time employee to help with decorating the cookies. She thinks she will be adding a third employee soon.

Booth said she will still be taking custom and pre-orders. Some of the most popular requests she receives are for birthdays, holidays, baby showers, weddings, graduation, retirement, business logos and medical events.

The Sweetest Booth also offers a cookie subscription box (quarterly or monthly) with flavors changing each month. Flavors for July included red velvet, blueberry muffin, orange cream, snickerdoodle, caramel, sugar cookie and chocolate chip with peanut butter chips. She will roll out fall flavors in August that will include cinnamon, caramel and s’mores.

The Sweetest Booth will initially be open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-10 a.m. Saturday.

“Everyone has been so sweet and welcoming,” Booth said. “We are very excited to be a part of the Mt Laurel community and are looking forward to serving lots of sweet treats.”

The Sweetest Booth is located at 300 Carlow Lane, Suite 111-B. For more information, visit thesweetestbooth.com.