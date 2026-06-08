Talbots and White House Black Market returning to The Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Summit The Summit

Two familiar national retailers are set to return to The Summit as part of ongoing leasing and redevelopment activity at the shopping center along the U.S. 280 corridor.

Talbots and White House Black Market are expected to open new locations later this year in the plaza corridor between LOFT and Soma, according to an announcement from The Summit.

The additions come as several retailers either relocate within the center or return to the property as part of updated store plans.

LOFT's new store recently celebrated its grand opening at 109 Summit Blvd. on May 30.

The moves are part of ongoing tenant adjustments at The Summit, where retailers periodically relocate to larger spaces, updated storefronts or new locations within the development to accommodate changing business needs and evolving retail concepts.

The Summit, one of the region's largest mixed-use retail destinations, continues to refresh its tenant mix through a combination of new openings, relocations and store renovations.

Additional details about the Talbots and White House Black Market openings are expected to be announced later this year.

For more information, visit thesummitbirmingham.com.