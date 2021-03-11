Metro Roundup: Tempting Faces makeup studio opens in 186 Building in West Homewood

A new permanent makeup studio opened in West Homewood in December.

Temperance Griffith, owner of Tempting Faces, has been a makeup artist in the Birmingham area for seven years. She started working in the permanent makeup business two years ago and offers services such as microshading, combination brows, eyeliner, lip blush and scalp micropigmentation.

Permanent makeup is technically not permanent, Griffith said. If a client decides he or she no longer wants the brows or eyeliner, it will fade over time.

Another misconception about permanent makeup is that it’s painful. Griffith said she has specific techniques to ensure a comfortable session. A majority of her clients fall asleep during the procedure, she said.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffith had many cleaning procedures in place. Because her profession involves putting ink into someone’s bloodstream, she takes it very seriously, she said. All equipment is sanitized after each client. During the pandemic, she also added mask requirements, and only one client is currently allowed in the studio at a time.

One of her favorite things about working in the business is making women feel beautiful about themselves, she said.

“I enjoy the way their faces light up when their confidence is restored or just giving the man extra boost of confidence,” she said.

Her business opened in the 186 Building on Oxmoor Road on Dec. 13, and she said she loves her friendly neighbors and the overall community support.

Griffith offers consultations to discuss any procedure free of charge. For more information, visit temptingfaces.com.