The Clotherie Boutique expands to Inverness Corners

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Clotherie Boutique. The Clotherie Boutique opened its second location at Inverness Corners in late September.

The Clotherie Boutique has opened its second location, at 450 Inverness Corners in Hoover off of U.S. 280. Located next to Winn-Dixie, the store opened at the end of September.

“We are incredibly excited to bring The Clotherie Boutique to Hoover,” said Rachel Hoagland, co-owner and founder of The Clotherie Boutique. “This second location allows us to connect with even more fashion enthusiasts in the area and continue our commitment to providing stylish, high-quality and inclusive clothing options.”

The Clotherie has its flagship store in Alabaster. It is run by Rachel Hoagland and her mother, Dee Hoagland. The new store replaced Game Day In Style Boutique at the Inverness shopping center.

The store was born out of the Hoaglands’ love of shopping, and their first location opened on Black Friday in 2023.

After the success of its Alabaster location, The Clotherie Boutique’s mission is to expand “fashion-forward pieces that cater to diverse styles and sizes.” The Inverness store features a wide range of exclusive brands and collections, the company said.

The boutique describes itself as a “fashion-forward retail destination offering a thoughtfully selected range of apparel, accessories and lifestyle products.” It touts a personalized shopping experience and commitment to inclusivity, calling itself a “haven for fashion lovers of sizes Small – 3X.”

For more information, go to the boutique’s website at shoptheclotherie.com.