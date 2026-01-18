TriaVision adds VisionFirst to network, expands with new Colonnade location

TriaVision, one of Alabama’s fastest-growing vision care networks, has welcomed VisionFirst — a nearly 30-year-old eye care provider with five locations — into its statewide network. The transition brings all VisionFirst clinics and providers under the TriaVision brand, with full integration expected by March 1, 2026.

As part of the expansion, TriaVision will open a new location at The Colonnade, located at 3980 Colonnade Parkway.

Founded in 2024 by 14 former UAB Callahan Eye Hospital doctors, TriaVision has grown to include 13 clinics with 25 ophthalmologists and optometrists. It now handles more than 100,000 patient visits and 9,000 surgeries annually.

The addition of VisionFirst expands TriaVision’s geographic reach and enhances patient access to advanced eye care services across Alabama. VisionFirst leadership noted the transition combines long-standing physician relationships with expanded technology, collaboration and treatment options.

TriaVision’s growth also includes the development of a new ophthalmic Ambulatory Surgery Center, which will provide advanced cataract and vision correction procedures in a fully integrated clinic and surgical setting.

For more information, visit triavision.com or call 833-SEE-TRIA (833-733-8742).

