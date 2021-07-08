Two new stores coming to The Summit this fall

The Summit announced on July 1 the fall openings of Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie.

Aerie is committed to creating exceptional merchandise collections, while positively influencing the way women see themselves and treat others. The store offers intimates, apparel, swimwear and activewear, with every piece designed for comfort.

The Aerie brand promotes body positivity, empowerment, and confidence. OFFLINE by Aerie will feature an extension of Aerie’s popular Chill.Play.Move collection, an activewear line, made up of more than 250 pieces that includes leggings, sports bras, bike shorts, fleece and accessories in flower-power patterns, animal prints and lots of splashy colors.

Located next to Chuy’s restaurant, the new 4,200 sq. ft. Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie side-by-side location will feature an open welcoming store front with areas to relax, take selfies or engage in fun experiences while customers enjoy shopping.

“The Summit is excited to be a part of the roll out of the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie side-by-side concept that launched in fall of 2020,” said Jake Datnoff, Leasing Manager for Bayer Properties. “A leader in the industry, always listening to and meeting their customers where they are, allowed American Eagle Outfitters to launch OFFLINE in the middle of a pandemic, and we are thrilled to welcome this customer-first brand to our center and to the state.”

Leading the charge behind the self-love movement, Aerie was one of the first brands to stop using models in its campaigns, rather highlighting real women that support its mission, and continues to do so today.

“The Aerie lifestyle and positive body movement is one we are excited to welcome to The Summit. It’s vibrant in-store experience and diverse range of activewear (or apparel) will continue to elevate the merchandise offering for our shoppers,” said Jessica Tante, Marketing Manager for The Summit.

Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie will open fall of 2021.