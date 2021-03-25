Two new women's stores opening at The Summit

After the opening of two new restaurants in March, Chopt Creative Salad Company and North Italia, The Summit is now adding two new women’s stores.

Activewear company Fabletics, co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, will open at The Summit later this Spring. Fabletics creates high quality, on-trend activewear for women. Since its launch in 2013, Fabletics has become one of the fastest-growing brands in eCommerce. Fabletics has over 50 brick-and- mortar stores and The Summit location will be the first in Alabama and will be located near Shake Shack. It will offer a variety of in-store experiences including free workouts, events and access to new collections.

“Athleisurewear has become even more popular as people are working from home and being more active outdoors. The Summit is the athleisure wear destination in Birmingham and we are ecstatic to welcome Fabletic’s to the lineup of great retailers.” said Jessica Tante, Marketing Manager for The Summit.”

Women’s boutique Dear Prudence recently opened next to Urban Cookhouse and offers unique clothing, jewelry, and gifts and prides themselves in supporting brands made in the United States and offering a selection of local Birmingham products. This will be their 4th store in the U.S.

“We are excited to welcome these brands to The Summit. The continued leasing momentum is a testament to the continued growth and interest in Birmingham.” said Carver Boynton, general manager for The Summit.