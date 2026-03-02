United Way of Central Alabama surpasses $39 million in 2025 campaign

× Expand Submitted United Way of Central Alabama

United Way of Central Alabama announced it collected more than $39 million through its 2025 annual fundraising campaign, surpassing its original goal of $37.65 million by more than $1.3 million.

The $39,010,817 raised will help fund partner agencies and programs serving communities across Central Alabama, supporting efforts such as hunger relief, crisis response, education and initiatives focused on financial stability for local families.

Organization leaders credited Loaned Executives, workplace partners and campaign supporters across six counties for driving the results. Campaign Chair Trey Clegg, executive vice president of corporate affairs at Brasfield & Gorrie, noted that the funds raised will directly benefit individuals and families throughout the region.

United Way also emphasized its focus on accountability in distributing funds. Community Impact Committee Co-Chair Liz Huntley of Lightfoot, Franklin & White highlighted the role of the Visiting Allocations Team, a group of volunteers who conduct on-site reviews to help guide funding decisions and ensure responsible stewardship of donations.

During the campaign celebration, Aimee Comer of Robins & Morton and Lindsay Heard of Brasfield & Gorrie were presented with the Mervyn H. Sterne Award, the organization’s highest volunteer honor. The pair were recognized for their leadership as co-chairs of the Loaned Executive program, where they helped recruit and coordinate 29 Loaned Executives this year.

Although the annual campaign has concluded, United Way leaders said their work continues year-round as they support agencies and programs serving Central Alabama residents.