Urban Cookhouse: Fresh food rooted in community

Photo by Taylor Bright. Urban Cookhouse at The Summit.

Urban Cookhouse, located on U.S. 280 at The Summit, is committed to fresh, locally sourced ingredients and a community-driven approach.

Founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife duo David and Andrea Snyder, the restaurant blends David’s expertise in wood-fired meats with Andrea’s focus on farm-fresh produce, creating a menu built around house-made recipes and locally sourced ingredients.

Signature dishes include smoked meats prepared on the Big Green Egg — a specialty grill — scratch-made dressings, and family recipes like their beloved brown sugar brownies. The menu, featuring favorites such as the Buffalo Chicken Wrap and Grilled Chicken Special, reflects their dedication to high-quality, thoughtfully prepared meals. With multiple locations and a Tuscaloosa-based food truck, Urban Cookhouse continues to grow while maintaining its mission of supporting local farmers and businesses.

The couple also owns Farm Bowl, Andrea’s brainchild, which will soon expand to Hoover. Created in response to a lack of fresh, craft smoothie and bowl options in Birmingham, Farm Bowl sources local honey, wheatgrass, and produce to craft nutrient-dense offerings. Popular items include the “Nutty Professor” açaí bowl and cold-pressed juices, catering to health-conscious customers without compromising on flavor.

Urban Cookhouse actively engages with the Birmingham community, participating in local events and collaborating with area businesses. As the company expands, it remains committed to delivering fresh,

handcrafted meals while strengthening its local connections.