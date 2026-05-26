Vascular & Interventional Specialists of America to celebrate ribbon cutting

× Expand Image courtesy of Vascular & Interventional Specialists of America

Vascular & Interventional Specialists of America (VISA), which opened this past winter, will celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 28 at its office at 3570 Grandview Parkway, Suite 100 in Birmingham.

The practice specializes in minimally invasive treatments for a wide range of medical conditions, including vascular disease, cancer, chronic pain, uterine fibroids, enlarged prostate, osteoarthritis of the knee and spine fractures.

VISA serves as the interventional radiology division of Birmingham Radiological Group, one of Alabama’s larger radiology practices. The clinic provides outpatient procedures using image-guided technology and catheter-based techniques designed to treat conditions without traditional open surgery.

According to the practice, many procedures can be completed without general anesthesia or extended hospital stays, allowing patients shorter recovery times compared to some surgical alternatives.

The physicians at VISA are board-certified and fellowship-trained in vascular and interventional radiology. The team includes:

Dr. Nathan Hewlett

Dr. Maximilian Pyko

Dr. Edgar Underwood

Dr. Rakesh Varma

Breana Black, MSN, AGACNP-BC

The practice also maintains admitting privileges at Grandview Medical Center for continuity of care when needed.

VISA can be reached at 205-905-8411 or online at visavascular.com.