Vocelli Pizza to open new Valleydale location

× Expand Submitted Vocelli Pizza

Vocelli Pizza is set to open a new location at 5192 Caldwell Mill Road in the Valleydale Village shopping center on April 11 at noon.

The opening follows the closure of the brand’s former Greystone location at the end of 2025.

Founded in 1988, the company has grown to more than 80 locations worldwide and operates another Birmingham-area store near the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Vocelli offers a menu that includes pizza, sandwiches and other Italian-style dishes, with a focus on fresh ingredients and made-to-order items.

The new location marks the brand’s continued presence along the U.S. 280 corridor.