Vuori opens new retail store at The Summit

× Expand Submitted Vuori

Vuori, a California-based athletic apparel brand, has opened a new store at The Summit at 225 Summit Blvd.

The retailer offers performance and lifestyle clothing designed for activities such as training, yoga and everyday wear. The store is located in the space formerly occupied by Frutta Bowls, between Gus Mayer and Belk.

Founded in California, Vuori has expanded its presence nationwide through both retail locations and online sales, focusing on activewear and casual performance apparel.

The company has plans to continue its growth, with a goal of reaching 100 store locations by the end of the year.