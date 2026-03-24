Ways to prepare a home before putting it on the market

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First impressions matter, especially in real estate. A few seconds is all it takes for potential homebuyers to decide whether they’re interested in a house, making it imperative that sellers prepare their homes ahead of putting them on the market, said Ellen Hottel, Realtor at eXp Realty.

“Buyers would prefer to pay a premium price for a move-in ready home rather than a home that needs work,” Hottel said.

Homeowners can prepare their homes by deep cleaning, decluttering and neutralizing the space, Hottel said. That includes removing family photos, reducing knick-knacks and using neutral paint colors. Updating kitchen and bathroom spaces can also make a big impact.

Not only is it important to prepare homes for showings, but homeowners should also stage their homes for listing photographs, said Dina Hendrix, Realtor at ARC Realty.

“In today’s market, it’s the photographs that first capture a buyer’s attention and motivate them to schedule a showing,” Hendrix said. “Staging plays a critical role in that process. Well-staged homes tend to photograph better, generate more interest and ultimately drive more showings, which can translate into stronger offers and quicker sales.”

If a home isn’t in pristine condition, homeowners should be willing to do some work or turn to a professional, said Carrie Lusk, real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty-Birmingham.

“Hire an experienced Realtor who knows your local market and neighborhoods, be realistic on pricing based on comps that have sold recently in your same neighborhood and get your home in the absolute best condition if you want to get top dollar for your property,” Lusk said.

At minimum, Lusk said homeowners should deep clean their homes, declutter as much as possible, address any repairs and service major systems like the HVAC before listing their homes. To improve curb appeal, they can clean the windows, add fresh pine straw or mulch, have the gutters cleaned and maintain the landscape.

Homes that are properly updated, decluttered and staged help generate the strongest interest.

“A clean, simplified space photographs larger, brighter and more inviting, which makes a stronger first impression online and draws buyers in for a showing,” Hendrix said. “I think what sellers sometimes don’t understand is that photography captures clutter more harshly than the naked eye. The camera flattens a space, exaggerates visual noise and picks up small details your eye naturally filters out. So extra furniture, personal items, patterned pillows, blankets, or tabletop and countertop clutter all tend to look more obvious and distracting in photos.”

For help with preparing their homes, homeowners should turn to a trusted real estate agent to utilize their experience, said Katie Crommelin, Realtor at Ray & Poynor. The agent can help point out areas that will make the biggest impacts and any changes they should make to the home.

“There is a fine line between uncluttered and sterile, and your Realtor can help with achieving the right look,” Crommelin said. “The more you do ahead, the less stress you’ll feel when it’s time for the sign to go in the yard.”