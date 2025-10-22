Winn-Dixie on U.S. 280 to close in Alabama exit plan

× Expand Winn-Dixie Inverness Corners The Winn-Dixie in Inverness Corners held its grand opening Nov. 20.

Winn-Dixie will close its location at Inverness Corners along U.S. 280 as part of a broader decision to end operations in Alabama and three other Southern states.

The Birmingham-area store, located at 500 Inverness Corners, is one of 18 Alabama locations the company plans to close or transfer ownership by early 2026. So far, four stores statewide have been sold to other grocers, though no buyer has been announced for the U.S. 280 site. Previously, the company sold its 280 corridor store in Chelsea to ALDI. It reopened early this year as an ALDI. Another Winn-Dixie in Cahaba Heights closed this year as well.

Parent company Southeastern Grocers also announced it will rebrand as The Winn-Dixie Co. and shift its focus entirely to Florida, where the brand was founded nearly 100 years ago.

“This decision allows us to grow where our roots run deepest,” CEO Anthony Hucker said in a statement.

Winn-Dixie has been a familiar presence in the Southeast for decades, known for its neighborhood-style service and regional products. The company did not provide a timeline for when the Inverness Corners store will close.