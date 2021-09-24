Chamber’s Minute By The Shelby County Chamber: Nominations open for annual Diamond Awards

The annual Diamond Awards, hosted by The Shelby County Chamber, are designed to honor organizations and individuals who help make Shelby County the best place to live and do business in our state.

Nominations are open to the public.

The nominee or the person submitting the nomination does not have to be an investor with The Shelby County Chamber. Nominees will be judged on both the quality and quantity of materials used to substantiate the award nomination.

Categories to be recognized in 2021 include:

► Nonprofit Organization of the Year

► Public Servant of the Year

► Citizen of the Year

One recipient will be recognized in each category.

Nominees will be evaluated on the following criteria:

► How the organization — or individual — has made a positive difference in the county or a specific municipality.

► Significant accomplishments achieved by the organization or individual.

► How the organization — or individual — has improved the county or a specific municipality.

In order to qualify, the nominated organization or individual should meet any one of the following:

► Operates in Shelby County

► Works in Shelby County

► Lives in Shelby County

Nomination packets are available online at shelbychamber.org or by contacting The Shelby County Chamber by phone at 205-663-4542 or email at info@shelbychamber.org.

The completed nomination packet must be received by no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 13 (to allow for judging).

All nominees and the recipients in each category will be recognized during the Shelby County Diamond Awards Program luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana.