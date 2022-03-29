Holy Moly Motherhood By Alana Smith: Being in the thick of it

× Expand Alana Smith

There are a lot of really hard things in this life. Little things — like running a mile, geometry or fitting into last year’s jeans — and the big stuff — like relationships and new babies.

New motherhood is like most hard things in that you don’t give the hardness much thought, until you are face to face with it. Until you are in the thick of it: when you’ve been up all night for days, need a shower and you are screaming across the house for someone, anyone, to “COME HELP!” And it hits you that this is hard.

When my youngest was a newborn, what worked one day to soothe him, would infuriate him the next. When I thought I finally had a schedule in place, he would wake up every two hours to eat. Holy moly.

I like predictable, and babies just aren’t. Cuddly, yes. Predictable, not so much.

And when I heard about the emotional ups and downs that could occur postpartum, I thought I would just sail right past those, all dreamy-like on a new baby cloud. But that wasn’t the case. And I don’t think any new momma is immune.

And it doesn’t help that there is always something to be cleaned or someone to be fed, soothed and entertained. There just aren’t enough breaks for anybody. You can’t even go to the bathroom without someone hollering all over the house for you — it could be the newborn wailing or the 6-year-old or your husband.

“Mom? Mom? MOM!?”

While on maternity leave, I would start one thing, then something more pressing would need my attention. So my house felt out of control at times. Like there were a million hours, yet not enough hours in the day. And being home all day was just a reminder of that, as dirty dishes, diaper pails and overflowing laundry.

At the end of the day, I just wanted a break, to sink into somewhere quiet and rest. But my husband had been working all day, and naturally felt guilty if he went anywhere other than straight home to help, so we were a tired and grumpy bunch.

It’s easy to let resentment sneak into your marriage. Even when you logically know

that your spouse can’t be there all day with you, you expect him to somehow carry the same load as you. But most of the time they are carrying a heavy load, just in a different way.

I don’t know what it’s like to be a husband, but I imagine they are under immense pressure to provide, love and care for this tiny person that they aren’t as naturally equipped to care for. And they will never understand exactly what we are going through, because we are the mothers.

And it’s hard. And heavy. But mostly wonderful.

I had no idea I was capable of such profound love before I had kids. When I look at my children, I’m filled with emotions that are hard to describe, and all consuming, really. As mothers, we are fiercely protective and amazing. It just doesn’t get said enough. Our bodies are capable of growing another human, all while working, cleaning and living, for goodness sake.

So if you are in the thick of new motherhood, and you find yourself wondering if you’ll even survive, not to mention ever sleep again, just know that you’ll be on the edge of it soon and then out the other side. You will sleep again, and things won’t be so hard. And then, well, you’ll potty train.

Best of luck, mommas!

Alana is a nurse anesthetist, writer and boy mom (ages 7 and 2), who lives in north Shelby County with her husband, kids and Boxer, Sam.