Chamber’s Minute By The Shelby County Chamber: Shelby County Chamber work groups making a difference

Every year, hundreds of people join in on our county’s progress by serving on a Shelby County Chamber work group. The groups offer numerous opportunities for involvement with the chamber.

The Ambassadors Group serves as the face of The Shelby County Chamber along with being goodwill ambassadors between the chamber and new or relocated businesses. It assists with events, programs, ribbon-cuttings, ground-breakings and other investor outreach efforts as needed.

The Career Readiness/Existing Business & Industry Group promotes the importance of career development and the promotion of a qualified workforce for Shelby County. It organizes career readiness and recognition programming for each grade level in high school and recognizes and supports local industries through tours, legislative actions, webinars and other appropriate means.

The Governmental Affairs Group serves as the liaison between our elected officials at the local, state and federal levels and our investors regarding business and commerce specific issues. The group coordinates the development of the chamber’s annual Public Policy Agenda along with “Montgomery Drive-In,” “Eggs & Issues” events, “Legislative Preview,” “State of the County” and “State of Our Communities” luncheons.

The Health Services Group promotes the importance of good health, wellness and education for Shelby County businesses by coordinating the “Health Focus of the Month” in the chamber newsletter, seminars on health-related topics, a “Healthy Lifestyles Expo” and quarterly “Barriers to Employment: Mental Health” forums.

The Small Business Group promotes the economic success of small businesses through a variety of events, seminars and workshops.

The Tourism & Recreation Group serves as the liaison between all sectors of Shelby County’s tourism and recreation industry by promoting tourism-related events and recreational activities throughout Shelby County and encouraging the use of Shelby County hotels, campgrounds, parks and other participating lodging facilities during visitors’ stay in our communities.

The Women’s Business Council supports and works to help advocate an environment for business women to connect and build relationships by focusing on professional development and growth with businesses, and as community leaders through programming for women in business to meet and discuss issues that impact their professional development and growth, encourage business and social networking.

To find out how you can participate in any of these, contact the chamber at 205-663-4542 or email info@shelbychamber.org.

– Submitted by The Shelby County Chamber.