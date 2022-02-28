Chamber’s Minute By The Shelby County Chamber: The intrinsic value of monthly luncheons

Attending The Shelby County Chamber’s monthly luncheons keeps you in the know about what is happening in the Shelby County business world.

We strive to connect our local business and community leaders with relevant information that is critical for the continued success of our county and its communities.

What’s more, each event offers new opportunities to network. Each month, investors and future investors hear from speakers on a wide variety of current and informative topics in the chamber’s key areas of business growth, career readiness and business advocacy.

Luncheons are structured around each of The Shelby County Chamber’s seven work groups. All of these work groups meet monthly to discuss projects the chamber will complete during the year, as well as relevant topics for each luncheon. Furthermore, luncheons are a great way for our health care, education, tourism and general business industries to showcase what they can offer.

We invite you to attend our upcoming March “Community Luncheon,” hosted by the Tourism and Recreation Work Group, which will be March 30 and feature an update on Oak Mountain State Park, Alabama’s largest state park. The meeting will be at the Pelham Civic Complex, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. for business networking and the program beginning promptly at noon.

Showcase tables will be available for tourism related businesses to highlight their products and services.

The cost is $20 per person for current chamber investors and $30 per person for “future” investors and includes a luncheon buffet. To allow for proper planning, reservations are requested by no later than March 25. To learn more about all our upcoming events and make reservations, visit our events calendar on-line at shelbychamber.org.

– Submitted by The Shelby County Chamber.