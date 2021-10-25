Chamber’s Minute By The Shelby County Chamber - November 2021

The Shelby County Chamber is an indispensable resource for our investors and the business community. We develop relationships with community organizations committed to planning for and improving our county’s future and strategically and continually seek and implement innovative and creative ways for our investors to succeed in business.

The chamber offers business owners and professionals one-of-a-kind services and products designed to promote business, develop relationships and to help make Shelby County an even better place to live and do business.

As the 2021 Shelby County Chamber program year is coming to an end, there are still plenty of opportunities for business networking and to learn more about businesses and organizations throughout our county.

If you would like to attend any of these events please call the chamber office at 205-633-4542 or email us at info@shelbychamber.org.

► Tuesday, Nov. 2, 8:30-9:30 a.m.: “CoffeeNET” at CreACTive Wellness Center, 200 First St. S., Alabaster

► Thursday, Nov. 4, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Chamber Connections Luncheon, “Annual Diamond Awards” at Old Mill Square Grande Hall, 105 W. College St., Columbiana

► Tuesday, Nov. 9, 5:30-7 p.m.: “Business After Hours” at Workspace, 201 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham

► Wednesday, Nov. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: “Chelsea Business Alliance Luncheon” at Chelsea Community Center, 11101 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

► Tuesday, Nov. 23, 7:30-9 a.m.: “Annual Prayer Breakfast” at Pelham Civic Complex, 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham

► Tuesday, Dec. 7, 8:30-9:30 a.m.: “CoffeeNET” at T. Fox SalonSpa, 2080 Valleydale Road, Hoover

► Tuesday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7 p.m.: In collaboration with the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce at UM Center for the Arts, 900 Oak Street, Montevallo

For more information on these programs and other chamber information, visit shelbychamber.org.

– Submitted by The Shelby County Chamber.