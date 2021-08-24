Chamber’s Minute By The Shelby County Chamber: Public safety key to quality of life, growth

All of us who live along the 280 corridor — and throughout Shelby County — know what a tremendous “quality of life” we enjoy. Our economic development partners at 58 INC., the economic development corporation of Shelby County, work every day promoting many of the things newcomers and businesses looking to expand are seeking.

This “quality of life,” which many other areas throughout the nation wish they had, includes excellent schools, access to outstanding parks and recreation, beautiful neighborhoods, diverse culinary options and a burgeoning cultural scene.

Another significant aspect to this excellent “quality of life” we enjoy is the safe environment that is created by the outstanding men and women who serve in law enforcement and as firefighters throughout our county and our communities. These efforts are essential to the “quality of life” we all enjoy and are one of the major reasons people and businesses move into our area.

The Shelby County Chamber has hosted its annual Shelby County Public Safety Awards Luncheon for the past 27 years. In hosting this annual program, the chamber seeks to raise public safety awareness and provide positive attention to the teamwork that makes our county and each of our communities even better places to live and do business.

The 2021 Shelby County Public Safety Awards Luncheon, which will be Sept. 29, will allow us to recognize outstanding achievement and to express our appreciation to the fire and police departments throughout Shelby County that provide leadership in — and commitment to — public safety on a daily basis.

If you’d like to join us in saluting the 2021 recipients at our annual Public Safety Awards Luncheon program or want to find out more about other programming at The Shelby County Chamber, please feel free to give us a call at 205-663-4542 or visit our website, shelbychamber.org.