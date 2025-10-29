Editor's note: November edition preview

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Public Library. Veterans Day The city of Hoover is hosting a series of events at the Hoover Public Library to celebrate Veterans Day. Throughout the week there will be flag-folding ceremonies, Wall of Honor displays and documentary viewings.

What does preparation look like — for country, career or the holidays?

This month, we look at readiness in all its forms. Our lead story asks a timely question for Veteran’s Day: What does patriotism mean in 2025? Kelli S. Hewett gathers voices from veterans and civic leaders to explore how service and identity shape our communities today.

We also take you inside RC3 — Hoover’s groundbreaking career center that’s helping high school students graduate with hands-on experience, job certifications and real confidence. From fire science to cyber innovation, this program is changing what school looks like — and what life after graduation can hold.

And as we hit the holiday season, here on the corridor, we’ve got help for your Thanksgiving feast and ideas on where to go to find the perfect Christmas tree.

Thanks for reading and for staying connected to what matters here.