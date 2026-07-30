Editor's Note: August 2026

August feels like a beginning.

The calendar says January is the new year, but for families in our community, the real reset comes when backpacks get loaded and school hallways fill back up. For some students, that means the comfort of familiar faces. For others, it means a brand-new school and all the nerves and excitement that come with it.

And then there is football. The sound of shoulder pads on a practice field means summer is winding down and those special Friday nights are almost here.

August has a way of pulling a community back together. Parents are at pickup lines and open houses. Stadiums will start filling up soon. The rhythms that define our towns from September through May are cranking back to life.

Let us know what’s going on in your part of town. Story ideas, events, new businesses — we want to hear from you. Feel free to shoot me an email at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.