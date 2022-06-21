Letter to the Editor: Topic: The burden of Alzheimer’s Care in Alabama

Submitted by: Jake Galdo, Caregiver and Volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association: Alabama Chapter

The Alzheimer’s Association released its annual report, the 2022 Facts and Figures on March 15 illustrating the burden of Alzheimer’s caregiving in our country. An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older have Alzheimer’s or other dementia, including 96,000 in Alabama. Many family and friends are serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers. In Alabama alone, there is an estimated 211,000 caregivers provided a total of 230 million hours of unpaid care, valued at a total of $2.9 billion.

Despite these enormous numbers, caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease is a highly personal journey for many. My father, my wife, and I are the primary caregivers for my mother who is living with Alzheimer’s Disease. I am a pharmacist by trade which has helped my family facilitate this journey as we navigate the healthcare system. Still, the process to get her diagnosed took two years and a lot of time advocating on her behalf.

Alzheimer’s is currently the most expensive disease to care for in the United States. The rising cost of healthcare along with the day-to-day logistics of caregiving are some of the biggest hurdles our family has to face. We work together as a team, while caring for a four-month-old, to ensure my mother always has someone with her around the clock. Eighty percent (80%) of an individual’s health is attributed to non-healthcare services, like social interactions or food security, called social determinants of health. These experiences and statistics are why I am fully committed to increasing awareness and support services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association for those in our state impacted by this disease.

This report underscores the urgency for our country and state to further its investment in Alzheimer’s research that will advance treatments that can reverse these trends – while also continuing to advance public policies and expanding care and support programs to help people living with the disease and their caregivers.

For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.