New SCBOE members take office

The Shelby County Board of Education’s newest board members were sworn in during the Dec. 15 SCBOE meeting.

Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd read the oaths of office for Amber Polk and Brian Boatman. They vowed to faithfully and honestly discharge the duties of the office of the school board member of Shelby County Schools to the best of their ability.

It was also the last meeting for previous board members Aubrey Miller and Jane Hampton.

Jessica Pickett was approved as the new approval of assistant principal for Chelsea High School. She has over 12 years of experience in public education and has most recently served as the administrative assistant at Chelsea High School.

She thanked Superintendent Lewis Brooks and the school board for giving her an opportunity to serve in a different role in CHS.

“Since I began teaching at Chelsea High School, this system has offered me countless opportunities to grow as a professional, but more importantly as a person,” Pickett said. “Because of your leadership, our system is the best in the state, and we are truly preparing our students for the journey. I would like to thank [CHS principal] Dr. [Brandon] Turner and the administrative team at CHS for their continued support. The strong collaboration within the administrative team is an example of being better together. I am blessed to be able to continue to be able to work beside them.”

Pickett added that the Chelsea community has welcomed her and her family with open arms and said she looks forward to continuing to serve the students, faculty and community of Chelsea.

Brooks shared in his superintendent’s report that Christmas break begins Dec. 16 with school dismissal at 1 p.m. Teachers will work virtually Jan. 2 and return to buildings on Jan. 3 for professional development and instructional planning. Students return to classes on Jan. 4, 2023.

During the meeting, the board approved the following:

Out of state field trips

A bid for HVAC equipment to Train U.S. Inc. for $161,067.

A bid for grease traps in school kitchens to Meeks Environmental Services $675 per 1,000 gallons pumped.

A bid to renew the contract for CNP pizza delivery for an additional six months to Domino’s Pizza.

A bid to H&H Products for $67,5000 for 90 new wooden lockers in the locker room at Chelsea High School.

A bid for canopy removal services for a damaged canopy at Oak Mountain Elementary School to High Cotton Welding for $25,000.

Personnel actions

TEAMS contract for teacher meeting all criteria.

A reception followed the meeting to celebrate the incoming board members.