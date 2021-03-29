Readers' opinion: Greystone Farms overwhelmed by community generosity

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Brocato/ 210325_Greystone_Farms_tornado1 An EF-3 tornado pummeled the Greystone Farms community in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The homeowners association board and residents of Greystone Farms have been overwhelmed by the generosity and sacrifice of our many friends and neighbors, not only in Hoover but in the surrounding areas.

It is amazing to us how many of you have come to our aid following the recent tornado that has decimated our community.

First of all we would like to recognize the Hoover Police Department, the Hoover Fire Department and the Hoover Public Works Department. As soon as they were notified of the situation, they literally had to cut their way through the fallen forest on Hugh Daniel Drive to reach our community. Without hesitation, they put themselves at risk from falling trees, leaking gas lines and unstable structures to come to the aid of the people who may have needed it. They were truly amazing in their efforts to save lives and protect property.

We would also like to acknowledge Alabama Power for working endless hours to ensure that our citizens were safe from injury from damaged power lines and then to re-establish electrical service. Their crews and crews from other utilities worked day and night.

Next, we would like to thank our neighboring communities, businesses and churches for their many offers of assistance in cleaning up and for providing food and water to those who have found themselves without these basic needs that were taken away from them by the storm. Your generosity has touched all of our hearts.

Lastly, we would like to recognize our own residents, who, in spite of suffering personal losses, rushed to the aid of their neighbors who were less fortunate than themselves. We saw numerous people going from home to home to check on the well being of their friends and neighbors while ignoring the damage to their own homes.

It will be a struggle to come back from this disaster, but thanks to our residents and the help of our community and friends, we will recover and make Greystone Farms better than ever.

Sincere regards,

The Greystone Farms Homeowners Association Board