Keep Rockin’ as Cornerstone Schools of Alabama's Junior Board hosts their 16th Annual Schoolhouse Rock on Friday, March 12th, 2021 – voted Best Charity Event 5 years in a row by About Town Magazine!

This year, pick up the party and bring it to your home! All guests will enjoy party packages that include a meal for 4 catered by Moe's Original BBQ and Cornerstone gifts! In addition, sponsors will enjoy specialty VIP party packages complete with TrimTab craft beer, exclusive VIP gifts and a chance to find one of several golden tickets to win vacation packages, SEC Sports Paraphernalia and more great prizes!

Whether gathering for the game or enjoying a night in, we hope that you will share these meals with friends, clients, neighbors, and others throughout the community, in an effort to spread the good news of Cornerstone! As always, 100% of proceeds benefit the students at Cornerstone Schools. #Rockin4Kids