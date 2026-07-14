17th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K/Family Fun Day

Lace up, wear your teal, and make every step count! Join the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) on Saturday, September 19, 2026, for the 17th Annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K and Family Fun Day at the beautiful Preserve Town Hall in Hoover.

Whether you run, walk, volunteer, fundraise, or choose our popular “Sleep In for a Cause” option, you’ll be helping advance LCBF’s mission of funding early detection research, providing lifesaving gynecologic cancer education, and supporting women and families facing a gynecologic cancer diagnosis.

Create your own personalized fundraising page, gather friends, family, or coworkers to form a team, and celebrate the survivors, remember loved ones, and stand alongside those currently fighting gynecologic cancer. Every registration and every dollar raised helps create hope for women across Alabama and beyond.

Head Over Teal is more than a race—it’s a morning of community, celebration, and purpose. Participants will enjoy professionally timed 5K and 10K races, complimentary refreshments before and after the event, live music, community partner booths, and plenty of family-friendly fun. Kids can enjoy face painting, pumpkin decorating, crazy hair, and other festive activities, while leashed four-legged friends are welcome to join the fun. Top race finishers will receive Trak Shak gift cards.

Can’t attend in person? You can still participate virtually or support a fundraiser from wherever you are.

Share your race day moments, teal attire, and team spirit using #HeadOverTeal and #HeadOverTeal2026, and follow Laura Crandall Brown Foundation on Facebook (@LCBFoundation), Instagram (@lcbfoundation), Vimeo, and Flickr for event updates and inspiring stories throughout Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month.

Learn more and register today at thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal.

Together, we’re raising awareness, funding hope, and moving one step closer to a future where fewer women hear the words, “You have gynecologic cancer.”