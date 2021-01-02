The 2021 Resolution Run is a fun, untimed race with 5k and 10k options to support Red Mountain Park. All proceeds from registration and your donations go directly to Red Mountain Park. Come on out and celebrate the New Year with a fun gathering. Food and beverages will be provided after the race. Thanks to The Trak Shak for providing race shirts that will be handed out to the first 260 registrants that show up to check in on race day.

**Follow Covid-19 protocols when around others at the event. If you have Covid symptoms or were recently exposed to someone who experienced a positive Covid test, please do not come!