The heartbeat of the South is set to welcome an extraordinary celebration of life as Birmingham, Alabama, prepares to host the 2024 Transplant Games of America. July 5 -10, 2024, nearly 10,000 members of the transplant community, including recipients, donors' families, living donors, those awaiting transplants, and transplant professionals will converge upon Birmingham for a week of camaraderie, competition, and remembrance.

The Transplant Games of America is a testament to the resilience and generosity of the human spirit. Produced by the Transplant Life Foundation this biennial event serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of organ, eye, and tissue donation. With almost 44,000 organ transplants recorded in the United States in 2022 alone, the Games stand as a tribute to the selflessness of donors and the hope they provide to over 100,000 patients currently on the waiting list for a life-saving organ.

The week's festivities will kick off with the eagerly anticipated 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Register for this event so you can join our transplant community for a funfilled morning. Later that evening, come out to the Legacy Arena for a free-to-attend opening ceremony. Throughout the week, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex will transform into the bustling hub of the Transplant Games, hosting the TGA Village and Expo—an interactive showcase of innovation, education, and community engagement.

Athletic prowess will be on full display as athletes from all 50 states, along with international guest teams from Australia, Brazil, Colombia, and beyond, compete in 20 competitions. From badminton, to ballroom dancing, swimming, and trivia challenge, there's something for all spectators to enjoy. Witness the action unfold across seven venues throughout the greater Birmingham area, with admission free of charge.

Beyond the medal events, the Transplant Games also feature over 45 special events and programs designed to unite the community and honor the legacy of donors. From the solemn Donor Tribute to the rousing opening ceremony, from seminars and workshops to a transplant film series, the week promises moments of reflection, celebration, and connection.

As we countdown to July 5, 2024, Birmingham stands ready to welcome participants and spectators alike with open arms. Join us as we come together to celebrate life, honor donors, and champion the gift of hope at the 2024 Transplant Games of America. For more information and to stay updated on event details, please visit transplantgamesofamerica.org.