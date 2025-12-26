2026 Health & Wellness Fair

Ready to kick off 2025 feeling your best?

Join us for a FREE Health & Wellness Fair at the Hoover Rec Center on Wednesday, January 15! Bring a friend, bring your questions, and discover easy ways to invest in your well-being this year.

🌱 Connect with local health & wellness experts

🩺 Take advantage of FREE health screenings

🍎 Enjoy FREE healthy snacks & samples

🎉 Play bingo and win fun door prizes

🩸 Give blood and make a life-saving impact

Whether you’re setting big health goals or just curious about what’s available in our community, this event has something for everyone. Your healthiest year starts here!

Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama