23rd Annual Earth Day at the Gardens

to

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama

Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens as we continue to serve the Gardens, our community, and our visitors at our 23rd annual Earth Day celebration. The free, family-friendly event promotes a passion for plants, gardens, the environment, healthy communities, and human wellness through educational dialogue, informational displays, and outdoor activities.

Info

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama
events, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - 23rd Annual Earth Day at the Gardens - 2022-04-23 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 23rd Annual Earth Day at the Gardens - 2022-04-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 23rd Annual Earth Day at the Gardens - 2022-04-23 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 23rd Annual Earth Day at the Gardens - 2022-04-23 10:00:00 ical