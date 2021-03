April 12: Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike. 2 p.m.

Oak Mountain State Park. This hike is approx. 4 miles in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot.

Park admission is $5/person and $2 for seniors.

For information, contact Randall Adkins at 205-317-6969.