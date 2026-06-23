Join the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center for the 2nd Annual Racking for a Reason – Mahjong for Ovarian Cancer Awareness. Enjoy a day of mahjong, friendship, and fun while helping raise awareness and support for ovarian cancer patients and their families. All proceeds benefit ovarian cancer research, education, and NLOCF's Just a Need patient support program.