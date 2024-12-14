3rd Annual Gingerbread House contest

Vestavia Civic Center 1090 Montgomery Highway , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

All ages prizes! Decorate homemade or pre-made kits or graham crackers! Deliver your creation Dec 13, judging Dec 14. Santa will be there, & Rick Karle emcee, and door prizes every 15 min! Join the fun free to view houses. $5 to enter a “gingerbread “house. All proceeds benefit Megan Montgomery Foundation. Great fun for a great cause!

Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts, events, Kids & Family
205-568-7474
