Adult ESL Classes
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Beginner and Intermediate level ESL instruction for adult speakers of other native languages. Join us at the library for weekly English classes. We offer two levels, beginner and intermediate, with instructors provided by UAB. Walk-in participants are welcome, but registration is preferred. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library