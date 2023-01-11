Adult ESL Classes: Advanced
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Advanced-level ESL instruction for adult speakers of other native languages
Join us at the library for weekly Advanced English classes. This class is free, and textbooks will be provided. Classes are taught by a TEFL-certified instructor. Placement tests are required. Email Kim at hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org with questions. For more information, visit www.hooverlibrary.org/esl.
Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7840 for more information.
LOCATION: Fitzgerald Room
