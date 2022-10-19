Adult ESL Classes: Beginner

Beginner-level ESL instruction for adult speakers of other native languages. Join us at the library for weekly Beginner English classes. This class is free, and textbooks will be provided. Classes are taught by a TEFL-certified instructor. Placement tests are required. Email Kim at hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org with questions. To register, visit www.hooverlibrary.org/esl. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms